Google Phone Event Scheduled For Jan. 5

Google is hosting an Android mobile event on Jan. 5 at its headquarters, according to an invitation published by Digital Daily’s John Paczkowski.

Presumably, this is where Google will announce the Nexus One Google phone — the worst-kept secret of all time — and perhaps lay out some of its longer-term goals in wireless. These could include:

Disrupting the carrier-dominated retail sales model for mobile phones, via direct-to-consumer sales and post-sale activation subsidies

Disrupting the four-telco-company-dominated U.S. market for voice/data services, via VoIP and Google Voice

We hope Google also has a good answer (more likely: a lame non-answer) for why it upstaged its supposed partners Verizon and Motorola by leaking a new phone “better than the Droid” while Verizon is spending untold sums to advertise its Android gadget.

