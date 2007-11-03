Googlephone Coming Monday?

The WSJ says Google will roll out its long-awaited phone on Monday (probably). Details:

• Google likely working with T-Mobile and Sprint, but maybe others.

• Hardware to be made by Taiwan’s HTC, as predicted. Other manufacturers may eventually include Samsung, LG, SonyEricsson.

• No actual phones on market till middle of next year at earliest.

• ‘GPhone’ really a misnomer, since what Google’s really pushing is a platform to be supported by different carriers, handset makers. Idea is 1) Create more opportunity for Google to sell ads and 2) Put pressure on rival Microsoft, which has been making some headway with its Windows Mobile.

Related: Googlephone Update

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.