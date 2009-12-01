Google Phone A 'Certainty', Says Gizmodo... But What Is It?

A Google-branded mobile phone running a new version of Android is a “certainty,” a “trusted” source tells Gizmodo.

This is the latest of several reports suggesting that Google is planning to launch a phone sometime with the Google brand the biggest on the box — versus taking a backseat to carrier and manufacturer brands, as Android has done so far. (Think “T-Mobile G1,” Verizon “Droid,” Motorola “CLIQ,” etc.)

Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.

But we still don’t really know what this Google phone is yet. Is it…

A handset that one carrier will sell exclusively and subsidise?

A handset that no carrier will sell exclusively, and Google will subsidise?

A handset that no carrier will sell exclusively, and no one will subsidise? (Making it very expensive and severely limiting sales.)

A handset running on a “virtual” network that Google controls? (Recall that Google has the ability to buy and re-sell Sprint 3G service via its investment in Clearwire.)

A handset that one carrier will support? That many will support?

An iPod touch-like device that’s wi-fi only, supporting VoIP via Google Voice?

Still more questions than answers. And still probably a mistake.

