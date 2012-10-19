The Google Screwup Shows What An Earnings Press Release Looks Like Before It Is Complete

Google pre-released earnings via SEC filing, and the stock is tanking.



The release was supposed to be after the bell, but somehow it got filed early with the SEC. [UPDATE: Google is blaming financial printing company RR Donelley for the screwup]

Besides the scheduling, here’s the other reason we know it was a screwup.

There’s still a place in the filing for the “Pending Larry Quote”, ie the place where CEO Larry Page makes his commentary before actually getting to the meat.

