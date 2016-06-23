Google honours MP Jo Cox on what would have been her 42nd birthday

Google has used the UK version of its popular search engine to honour MP Jo Cox on what would have been her 42nd birthday.

Cox died in her home constituency of West Yorkshire last week after being shot and stabbed by a man heard shouting “Britain first.”

Google honoured the MP by writing “In remembrance of Jo Cox MP” on google.co.uk. Anyone that clicks on the link will be taken to a Google+ page showing a photo of Jo Cox and the following message:

“Today, on what would have been her birthday, we’d like to honour and remember Jo Cox MP, who dedicated her life to the belief that there is more that unites us than divides us. Help honour Jo by making a donation to her memorial fund: https://www.gofundme.com/jocox“

In the last four days, 37,323 donators have collectively pledged £1,234,578 to Cox’s memorial fund, which was set up by Cox’s friends hours after she died.

The funding page states that the foundation has been set up to “continue advancing the causes closest to Jo’s heart and to help give her a lasting legacy.” Causes include The Royal Voluntary Service, The White Helmets and HOPE not hate.

Google has used its front page to pay tribute to other notable figures, including music icon Prince and Beatles star John Lennon.

