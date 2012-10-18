Google Pays Engineers More Than Any Other Tech Company

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

Google is the best paying tech company in Silicon Valley, according to a new study from Glassdoor.com, which collects data on employers.John Letzing at Digits has a break down of the data:



According to the study, Google software engineers earn an average base salary of $128,336, ahead of Facebook’s $123,626. Apple Inc. registered at $114,413 this year, the study says, while eBay Inc. pays $108,809 and Zynga Inc. stands at $105,568.

…Most of the top Silicon Valley firms listed in the Glassdoor report remain comfortably ahead of the national average for a software engineer’s base salary, which stands at $92,648. That’s a 2.5% increase compared to last year, Glassdoor says.

