Google Pays AdBlock To Make Sure Its Ads Are Not Blocked [The Brief]

pays to have its ads NOT blocked by AdBlock Plus. The browser add-on has an “acceptable ads” feature which is on by default. Users can switch it off and block all ads. Here’s AdBlock’s explanation. AdBlock is the single most popular extension for Firefox. Ironically, Google has banned AdBlock from the Android Play store because it allegedly interferes with the actions of other apps.The NSPCC, a British children’s charity, has launched a post Jimmy Savile anti-child abuse campaign to teach kids which parts of their bodies adults should not be touching. Savile was the late BBC presenter who molested hundreds of children during his career.

GEICO now spends nearly $1 billion per year on ads, making it the fifth biggest advertiser in the U.S. It was 87th 10 years ago.

Michael Houston has been appointed North American CEO of Grey.

Adweek has a big focus on all the hottest LA agencies and commercial producers.

The New York Red Bulls have been using R/GA to run public transport ads around the New York area. Average attendance at Red Bull Arena has been flat from last year.

Google, Bing and the other search engines were mostly successful at banning ads for fireworks prior to July 4.

If movies had their own letterhead designs, this is what they would look like.

