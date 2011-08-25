Google Paying $500 Million To Settle Federal Investigation Over Illegal Ads

Photo: Halil Gökdal / Flickr

Google is going to pay $500 million to settle an investigation with the federal government over illegal ads, the New York Times reports.Google was displaying ads from illegal online pharmacies that don’t require subscriptions, or sell illegal drugs, the Times says. Advertising these companies is against the law. Google says it’s trying its best to stop the pharmacies from advertising.



