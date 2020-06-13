Google Pay might soon become a one-stop-shop in the US, as the company reportedly plans to add merchant buttons inside the app

Vladimka production/Shutterstock

Google is working on a major update to Google Pay that would allow merchants to sell goods and services within the app, according to a new report.

The planned overhaul would turn the app into a one-stop shop in the US, replicating popular features found in Google Pay in other countries.

But it’s not the only plan for mobile payments that Google has up its sleeve.

Do you work at Google? You can contact this reporter securely using encrypted messaging app Signal (+1 628-228-1836) or encrypted email ( [email protected] ).

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google is planning to turn its Google Pay app in the US into a one-stop shopping platform, according to a new report from The Information.

The company plans to overhaul its payment platform to let both online and brick-and-mortar merchants place branded buttons inside the app.

These buttons would mean users would be able to pay for goods and services without having to leave Google’s app, creating a direct link between the buyer and seller inside one portal, the report claims.

Google employees have reportedly been working to persuade merchants including grocery stores, gas stations, and restaurant chains to sign up for the plan, but the timeline of the possible rollout is not clear.

The change would bring the US version of the app more in line with Google Pay in other countries such as India, where users can already order food and hail rides without leaving the app.

“We’re always trying to understand and learn from changing consumer behaviours worldwide so we can build more helpful features,” a Google spokesperson told Business Insider.

“Our learnings from Google Pay in India will enable us to make digital money experiences simple, helpful and accessible and create new economic opportunities for both users and our partners around the world,” the spokesperson added.

Google is also said to be looking closely at China’s mobile payment market, where WeChat Pay and Alipay lead as the most popular offerings.

Growth in mobile payments from Google and other tech companies in the US could be spurred by the pandemic, which has caused a surge in contactless payments.

However, merchant buttons might not be the only major play in mobile payments that Google is planning. The company is also said to be looking into a smart debit card that could be co-branded with bank partners and would link to an app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.