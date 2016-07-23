Google wants to use your toilet and bathtub to monitor your health

Google wants to transform your bathroom into a high-tech area for monitoring your cardiovascular health.

A Google patent published Thursday outlines embedding sensors into different parts of the bathroom, like the toilet seat and bath mat, to measure how healthy your heart is. For example, the sensors in the bath mat could record your heart beat by measuring your body’s electrical behaviour.

The patent also outlines putting a camera in the bathroom mirror to measure skin colour variations, and creating an “ultrasonic bathtub” that could generate high-frequency waves to perform an echo test.

Google claims in its patent that the different techniques would “provide substantially more valuable (or at least different) data of a person’s health that those provided in a medical office or hospital.”

The patent was filed by Jeffrey Rogers, who was director of engineering at Google at the time the patent was filed. Rogers now works at IBM, according to his LinkedIn page.

Still, just because Google patented putting high-tech sensors in your bathroom doesn’t mean it will necessarily materialise into a product. Google did not immediately respond to Tech Insider’s request for comment.

