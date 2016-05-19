Google has patented a self-driving car that will glue people to the hood if you crash into them

Google This is what will happen after you hit someone with your car.

Google has patented a technology that will attach people to the front of your self-driving car after a collision, The Mercury News reports.

The adhesive layer would coat the front of a self-driving car but be covered by something that’s not sticky. When you hit someone, the outer layer would be removed, exposing the glue.

After a crash, the victim would be stuck to the front of the car, preventing them from another injury as they’re thrown backwards.

The existence of a patent about gluing people to cars doesn’t mean that it’s actually going to happen, though. Large technology companies like Google patent lots of ideas, but only a few actually make it to production.

Self-driving cars are, in theory, safer than cars driven by humans. But they still get into accidents. In February one of Google’s driverless cars hit a bus in Mountain View. And the owner of a Tesla Model S claimed earlier this month that his car crashed into a trailer while in “Summon” mode.

