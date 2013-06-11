If Google Gets This Patent, You Could Wink At Your Phone To Unlock It

Gesture-based computing will soon rule the world. When that happens, you won’t want want to unlock your phone by doing something as old fashioned as a swipe.



Instead, you’ll want to wink at it, or lick your lips, or stick your tongue out, or wrinkle your nose. Google has filed for a patent application that will let you do just that, reports Todd Weiss at eWeek.

The patent overs facial recognition tech that would recognise a user’s unique facial expressions to authenticate you so no one else could use your phone.

Fun stuff, wink, wink.

