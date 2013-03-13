Google Wants To Replace Your Passwords With Jewelry

Photo: YouTube.com/Gemvara

With digital security only becoming more important, it’s no surprise that Google has a novel idea up its sleeve – rings!MIT Technology Review has an in-depth look at how the company wants to use a ring to replace all your passwords for internet services.



As a proof of concept, the company is currently experimenting with a USB key that “performs a cryptographic transaction with an online service to prove the key’s validity when it’s plugged into a computer.”

The next step would be to condense this into a ring that can carry out the same function wirelessly. Pretty cool as long as you don’t lose it.

