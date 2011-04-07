Google Paid Two Employees Tens Of Millions Dollars Not To Take Jobs At Twitter

Photo: In.com

TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington reports that Google paid top product managers Sundar Pichai and Neal Mohan $50 million and $100 million, respectively, to keep them from taking the top product jobs Twitter just gave to cofounder Jack Dorsey and Satya Patel.A source close to the situation tells us Arrington’s numbers are off – “like tens of millions of dollars off.”



So, just taking a guess, maybe Pichai got $10 million to $20 million and Mohan got $30 million to $50 million?

Even then, those are some seriously HUGE counter-offers from Google.

A week ago, we wondered why Twitter was forced to hire two part-timers for its top two product jobs (Jack Dorsey, is also the fulltime CEO of another startup and Satya Patel says he’ll continue working as an advisor to portfolio companies at a VC firm.)

Now we know one big reason why: Google has lots of Silicon Valley talent locked up with huge paychecks.

This news also means that people don’t think joining Twitter is going to make them mega-rich. Interesting.

The other lesson from this story? Arrington puts it best: “If you’re a Google employee and you aren’t out interviewing at Facebook, Twitter or Zynga you are a moron.”

