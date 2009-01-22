Google Paid Clicks On Track Despite Lousy Ad Climate (GOOG)

Google (GOOG) might be able to meet Q4 consensus despite a “severe ad climate” after all, Jefferies estimates.



Google’s searches with paid ads jumped in December, up 34.7% year-over-year, versus 22.4% year-over-year growth in November, according to comScore data published by Jefferies analyst Youssef Squali. Based on paid searches and ad coverage, Squali estimates:

Google’s U.S. paid clicks were up 19% year-over-year in Q4 versus 10% growth in Q3.

Google could meet — and potentially exceed — Jefferies’ Q4 estimate of 14% year-over-year worldwide paid click growth.

Google reports Q4 earnings tomorrow afternoon. Analysts expect Google to report $4.12 billion in Q4 revenue, up 21.6% year-over-year.

