Google will no longer donate to members of Congress who voted against certifying the US election result

Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images Sen. Ted Cruz has previously been backed by Google

Google has halted donations for Congress members who voted against certifying the US election result, Axios reported.

A host of industry titans froze political contributions following the storming of the US Capitol earlier this month.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google will not fund members of Congress this cycle who voted against certifying the results of the US election, the company has confirmed.

Last week, Google and a host of other leading tech players, including Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft, announced they would suspend donations to politicians who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory, citing the storming of the US Capitol, which left five people dead.

“After the disturbing events at the Capitol, NetPAC paused all contributions while undertaking a review,” a Google spokesperson told Axios, which first reported the move.

“Following that review, the NetPAC board has decided that it will not be making any contributions this cycle to any member of Congress who voted against certification of the election results.”

Google’s PAC (political action committee) previously donated to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, but the one-time presidential hopeful has faced a backlash after leading the objection to the Electoral College certification.

Are you a current or former Googler with more to share? You can contact this reporter securely using the encrypted messaging app Signal (+447801985586) or email ([email protected]). Reach out using a non-work device.

Sen. Cruz’s own staffers are said to be “disgusted” by his actions, which include peddling election misinformation, and sending out a fundraising email while a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol.

Walmart and Morgan Stanley are among the other household names that have cut off political funding to the 147 GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden as president.

Hallmark went a step further, asking Republican Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall, who both voted against Biden’s certification, to refund its political donations.

Insider approached Google for further comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.