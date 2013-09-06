Google+ Is The Fourth Most Popular Smartphone App

Google Maps was the most popular smartphone app last quarter, used by 54% of smartphone users, followed by Facebook (44%), YouTube (35%), and Google+ (30%).

The findings come from a GlobalWebIndex survey of 19,000 smartphone users worldwide last quarter.

Many new Android devices come with Google apps pre-installed, and that helps explain their popularity.

Nonetheless, the data focuses on apps that users report having used, and not merely apps that are present on phones, so it contradicts many anecdotes we hear from other analysts who say Google+ is a “ghost town.”

According to these findings, more people use the Google+ smartphone app than those who use Twitter’s or Instagram’s. (Twitter might be hobbled by the fact that there are so many third-party Twitter apps.)

These findings mean Google owns the top smartphone apps for navigation and video, and the second-most popular social media app. These are fast-growing app categories that a lot of marketers are watching closely.

That said, Facebook is also performing well on smartphones. In addition to its flagship app taking the second spot, its messenger app was used by 22% of smartphone owners and Facebook-owned Instagram was used by 11% of global users last month.

Download the chart and data in Excel.





