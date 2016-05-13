Apple is no longer the world's most valuable company

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Apple is no longer the most valuable company in the world.

As the iPhone-maker’s share price dropped Thursday, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, now has a higher market cap.

Apple’s market capitalisation is down to $US493 billion, while Alphabet’s current market cap is $US498 billion, both via Yahoo Finance.

Apple’s stock was down Thursday morning on reports of a drop in iPhone-chip shipments. This was the first time that Apple had fallen to $US90 a share since June 2014.

Alphabet had already surpassed Apple briefly earlier this year.

