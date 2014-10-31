Google Told To Pay Up After Photos Of This Woman's Cleavage Appeared In Street View

A judge has ruled in favour of a Montreal woman who says Google invaded her privacy after a photo of her sitting outside of her house with part of her breast exposed appeared on Google Street View.

Now Google must pay up to the tune of $US2,250.

Gigaom reports:

According to a 17-page decision, Maria Pia Grillo suffered shock and embarrassment when she looked up her house using Google Maps’ Street View feature in 2009 and discovered an image that shows her leaning forward and exposing cleavage. Even though the original image, which was snapped by one of Google’s camera-equipped cars, blurred out her face, the rest of the picture provided enough information to identify her.

Below are the photos that appeared on Google Street View from the Canadian tabloid Le Journal de Montreal.

Here’s the full case:

Google Street View Case

