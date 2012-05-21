Google Chrome Just Passed Internet Explorer To Become The World's Most Popular Web Browser

After months of chipping away at its lead, Google Chrome has finally overtaken Internet Explorer to become most popular web browser worldwide.



Chrome’s share of the market rose to 32.8% in the week ending May 20, while Internet Explorer’s share of the market dropped to 31.9%, according to new data from StatCounter, via TheNextWeb. This marks the first full week that Chrome has beaten Explorer.

Google’s browser had previously topped Explorer for a single day back in March.

Mozilla’s Firefox is the third most popular browser with just more than a 25% of the market.

