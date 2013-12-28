Apple Is No Longer The English-Speaking World's Most Talked About Company

Reuters/Stephen Lam Apple CEO Tim Cook

Google has overtaken Apple as the most talked-about company in the world, according to a report from Dow Jones that drew data from every story recorded in 2013 by its extensive database of global English-language publications.

The financial news giant found that Google was mentioned in more than 123,000 stories across the globe in 2013, topping Apple’s 120,451 mentions. Apple was the most talked-about company last year, when it was mentioned 165,100 times.

Meanwhile, Google was mentioned 7.7% more frequently in 2013 than in 2012, when it was talked about in 114,954 stories cataloged by the Dow Jones Factiva database.

Google was most talked about during April and May, when news outlets wrote about European regulators’ anti-trust and privacy investigations into the company and discussed upcoming products like the HTC One Google Edition and the MotoX.

Here’s the complete list of the top 10 most discussed companies of 2013:

1. Google, 123,769 stories

2. Apple, 120,451 stories

3. Microsoft, 84,174 stories

4. Bank of America, 70,785 stories

5. Boeing, 61,800 stories

6. Citigroup, 59,276 stories

7. BP, 53,231 stories

8. Goldman Sachs, 51,174 stories

9. Deutsche Bank, 50,069 stories

10. IBM, 48,734

