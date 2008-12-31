Google Outsources Brainstorming To Users (GOOG)

At the beginning of the month, CEO Eric Schmidt told the WSJ:



[Google] will curtail projects that “haven’t really caught on” and “aren’t really that exciting.” He says the company is “not going to give” an engineer 20 people to work with on certain experimental projects anymore. “When the cycle comes back,” he says, “we will be able to fund his brilliant vision.”

We wrote a post featuring the quote titled “Google Cost Cuts Take The Company Away From Its Engineers.”

Now we know who’s getting it: You and me, pal.

Google’s launched a new Google Product Ideas blog as well as a Product Ideas for Google Mobile site where users can submit feature and product ideas and vote on others.

Should “Google Calendar sync with the iPhone, just like Google Contacts and Gmail does now,” as Vlad from Michighan suggests? Click the √ to vote yes and the X to vote no.

While you’re at it, send us a note if someone submits a idea for how YouTube could make Google any money.

See Also:

Google Cost Cuts Take The Company Away From Its Engineers (GOOG)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.