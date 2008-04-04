Google, Other Wireless Spectrum Auction Players Get Lips Unzipped Tonight

Get ready to hear more about the FCC wireless spectrum auction and telecom M&A.
Companies that participated in this year’s auction, which wrapped up last month — like Google (GOOG), AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), etc. — get their lips unzipped tonight at 6 p.m. ET when the FCC’s “anti-collusion” rules lift.
Which means they can pursue, and talk about all sorts of deals that had to get iced for the past few months. We’ll be looking forward to see:
- Any commentary from “happy loser” Google, Verizon, AT&T, Dish Network (DISH) and others about the auction, why they bid what they bid, what they’ll do with the spectrum, etc.
- How fast merger talks heat up between MetroPCS (PCS) and Leap Wireless (LEAP), which are a perfect match. Leap turned down MetroPCS’s $69/share bid last September; it’s trading at $52 today.
- Whether AT&T makes a bid for Dish Network. rumours in the past suggested AT&T would pick up the satellite TV provider to offer “triple-play” service in areas it doesn’t sell “U-Verse,” its Internet TV service. Not holding our breath on this one (and don’t think it makes much sense).
