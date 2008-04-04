Google, Other Wireless Spectrum Auction Players Get Lips Unzipped Tonight

Get ready to hear more about the FCC wireless spectrum auction and telecom M&A.



Companies that participated in this year’s auction, which wrapped up last month — like Google (GOOG), AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), etc. — get their lips unzipped tonight at 6 p.m. ET when the FCC’s “anti-collusion” rules lift.

Which means they can pursue, and talk about all sorts of deals that had to get iced for the past few months. We’ll be looking forward to see:

Any commentary from “happy loser” Google, Verizon, AT&T, Dish Network (DISH) and others about the auction, why they bid what they bid, what they’ll do with the spectrum, etc.

How fast merger talks heat up between MetroPCS (PCS) and Leap Wireless (LEAP), which are a perfect match. Leap turned down MetroPCS’s $69/share bid last September; it’s trading at $52 today.

Whether AT&T makes a bid for Dish Network. rumours in the past suggested AT&T would pick up the satellite TV provider to offer “triple-play” service in areas it doesn’t sell “U-Verse,” its Internet TV service. Not holding our breath on this one (and don’t think it makes much sense).

