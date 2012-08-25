A Whole Bunch Of Writers And Bloggers Got Money From Google, But Not For Writing About Google

This guy has a lot of writers on their payroll.

Google has again complied with court orders to name any people who commented on its lawsuit with Oracle that had taken money from Google.Google absolutely insists that it never paid any professional blogger, journalist, or other commentator to write about the case.



“Google did not pay for comments from any of the commenters listed in this disclosure,” it said in its filing today.

Still, there are a lot of names on the list including consultants, vendors, contractors, and employees.

Google’s explanations of why it included some on the list is almost tongue in cheek. For instance, the first name on the list is Google’s own on-staff copyright lawyer, William Patry. Google notes that a decade before the case began, Patry wrote a paper cited by Oracle in the lawsuit.

Another name named is respected Stanford law professor Mark Lamley. He’s been hired as a lawyer for unrelated cases, Google says, and he was quoted in the press on this case. That’s not surprising. He’s a noted authority on tech copyright issues.

Ars Technica journalist Timothy Lee is another person Google named. He was an intern at Google when Oracle first sued. He tweeted, seemingly as a joke, that he might be named on this list. Google’s lawyers included him and his tweet in this list.

The upshot: Google says it paid no one. Oracle confirmed that it paid Florian Mueller, writer of the FOSS Patents blog, although Mueller insists that Oracle’s payments did not influence his opinions.

