Google Is Opening 'Winter Wonderlab' Showrooms To Promote Its Gadgets

Google Inc. is opening holiday-themed showrooms in six U.S. cities to promote its Nexus 7 tablets, Chromebook computers, and other gadgets,

Bloomberg’s Brian Womack reports.

The showrooms, called Winter Wonderlabs, will give consumers an opportunity to test out Google’s products before ordering them online.

Opening just in time for the holiday season, the outlets will also feature giant snow globes where consumers can take slow-motion videos of themselves playing in fake snow.

“The Winter Wonderlab is a fun and interactive way to experience all of Google’s new gadgets in one place,” the company said on a new website that was rolled out Sunday.

The showrooms will open in New York, Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Calif. and Paramus, N.J.

Check out Google’s promotional video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.