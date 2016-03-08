Google opens up its cheap mobile phone service to everyone

Google is officially opening up its mobile phone carrier service to anyone who wants to try it.

The service, dubbed Project Fi, has until now required an invite to sign up since Google launched it 10 months ago, but the wait list is officially gone.

There are a few things that make Fi unique: Its pricing and how its data works.

The service’s connectivity relies on a combination of T-Mobile and Sprint’s networks, as well as available Wi-F, automatically switching between all three to give you the strongest signal and fasted data speeds.

Users pay $20 for unlimited talk and texting and $10 per gigabyte of data, but Google only charges for the exact amount of data you use.

If you paid $30 for 3GB of data but only used 1.4GB, you’d get $16 back.

Google says that its early users pay for an average of 1.6GB of data per month.

But even if that pricing scheme sounds good to you, you won’t want to sign up for Fi if you’re an iPhone lover. The service only works with Google Nexus 6X, 5X, and 6 smartphones.

To convince more people to make the switch, Google’s lopping $100 off the Nexus 5X, pricing it at $199 for the next month when users buy and activate it through Project Fi.

