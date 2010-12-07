Google Opens Its eBook Store

Photo: Chris Wetherell via Flickr

Google is launching its own eBook store long in the making today, they announced in a blog post. The store is US only right now and launches with “more than three million titles including hundreds of thousands for sale” — meaning the vast majority of those three million are public domain books.But the store also boasts some “bestsellers”like James Patterson’s Cross Fire and Jonathon Franzen’s Freedom.



Google recruited several “independent booksellers” as partners and, in a googly way, talks about how open its eBook format.

This is a clear shot at Amazon, whose Kindle eBooks are full of DRM to placate the big publishers it partners with, and whom independent booksellers are scared of because they’re so huge. Google’s books experiment has always been interesting and this move puts them in even more direct competition with Amazon. That being said, Amazon has already opened a huge lead in the eBooks market and we think it’ll be hard to catch up so we’ll see how it goes.

