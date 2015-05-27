Google opens up a 21,000-square-foot campus in South Korea for startups

Google’s new Campus Seoul rents out its 21,528-square-foot space to startups and venture investors.

The campus is the latest addition to the expanding startup scene in Seoul’s Gangnam district, which has attracted app developers, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

