Google Just Fixed The Worst Part About Microsoft Office

Opening up a Microsoft Office file is a painfully slow process.



Luckily, Google just announced that it will let Mac and Windows users open up Office files within Chrome. This feature was previously only available to Chromebook users.

“In addition to saving you time, the Chrome Office Viewer also protects you from malware delivered via Office files,” the Google blog. “Just like with web pages and PDFs, we’ve added a specialised sandbox to impede attackers who use compromised Office files to try to steal private information or monitor your activities.”

In order to use the new feature, you must install and run the latest Chrome Beta and Chrome Office Viewer extension.

