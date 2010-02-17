Google Can't Trust Googlers

One reason Google Buzz had so many privacy flaws (before Google fixed them) is that the product was only tested by Google (GOOG) employees.



Typically, before Google launches a new product, it sends it to a group made up of friends and family members of Google employees for testing. That did not happen this time.

Googlers are much more Web-savvy than the average consumer.

So when they started using Buzz, they found it easy as pie to edit their follower lists and opt-out of making them public if they wanted to.

The rest of us are far more prone to just click “continue” until we have a new service up an running, even if it means we’ve unintenionally exposed information we meant to keep private.

Todd Jackson, Buzz product manager, told BBC News, “We’ve been testing Buzz internally at Google for a while. Of course, getting feedback from 20,000 Googlers isn’t quite the same as letting Gmail users play with Buzz in the wild.”

