Google Only Paid $179 Million For Slide

Google’s quarterly report to the SEC is out.



Here are a couple of interesting facts about the company’s acquisitions so far this year. (Via paidContent’s Joseph Tartakoff.)

Google only paid $179 million in cash for Slide. Reports at the time were as high as $228 million, but that figure included retention bonuses.

Besides Slide, AdMob, and On2, Google has acquired 37 other companies this year, through September, for an aggregate $626 million. That’s about $17 million per deal, on average.

Don’t miss: Google’s Retail Store Is Full Of Weird, Expensive Junk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.