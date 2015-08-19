Google promises it has an easier way to beam Wi-Fi throughout your home

Google The Google OnHub wireless router

Google and hardware partner TP-LINK have teamed up for the OnHub, a stylish new wireless internet router that the search advertising giant promises is faster, more reliable, and easier to use than the rest.

“A unique antenna design and smart software keep working in the background, automatically adjusting OnHub to avoid interference and keep your network at peak performance. You can even prioritise a device, so that your most important activity — like streaming your favourite show — gets the fastest speed,” promises Google in the annunciatory blog entry.

Plus, it sports a cool, modern design that looks a little bit like an Amazon Echo personal assistant device. Google says it’s to keep wires out of the way and not make it stand out like a sore thumb.

To manage the OnHub, there’s an app for Android and iOS, with the added benefit of letting you share the password with friends via email.

It costs $US200, and is available for pre-order today from online retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and the Google Store. Google promises the OnHub orders will start shipping in the next few weeks.

It’s an unexpected hardware play from Google, and one would think it would come through its Nest subsidiary — stylish home hardware is Nest’s forte, after all. Still, it’s in Google’s best interests that people have strong, reliable Internet connections, the better to consume its growing palette of web services.

