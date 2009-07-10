Google One-Ups Bing With Creative Commons Image Search

Google launched a Creative Commons search feature on its image search service, the company said in a blog post today.

Specifically, Google added a “Usage Rights” filter to its advanced image search feature. Search results can be filtered by “labelled for reuse,” “commercial” reuse,” “reuse with modification,” and “commercial reuse with modification.”

Until now, bloggers used Flickr and other image sites to find content they could re-post under Creative Commons licenses. Google’s new feature, in theory, adds much more inventory.

Google will look for images that are marked with Creative Commons and other licenses, GNU Free Documentation licence and those that are in the public domain. The company does warn, however, that it’s up to users to make sure that the image’s licence is valid for their use and that the licensing information is accurate.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Bing — which has some great image-search features that Google doesn’t, like “just faces” and “head & shoulders” — does not seem to have a Creative Commons-only filter.

Image: TilarX

