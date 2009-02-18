Google One-Ups Apple With GPhone App Return Policy

Google’s new Android ‘GPhone’ app store has a customer-friendly policy that Apple’s iPhone App Store doesn’t: Google will let you “return” apps within 24 hours of purchase for a full refund. (Via Gizmodo.)

It’ll be interesting to see if Google (GOOG) keeps this policy forever. In theory, it will build consumer trust, should drive developers to make better apps, and could support higher app pricing.

But there’s also plenty of room to abuse this policy. You could, in theory, play a game for 24 hours, beat it, and then return it. The risk to Google: If return rates are too high, developers might focus their energy elsewhere, like Apple or Microsoft (MSFT).

Will this singlehandedly get people to buy Android phones instead of iPhones? Probably not. But it’s still a step in the right direction — one we hope Apple (AAPL) builds into the next edition of the iPhone app store.

