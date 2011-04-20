Google's One Pass Now Working Harder To Save The Newspaper Industry

Photo: Screenshot

Google rolled out One Pass — the company’s simple answer to Apple’s subscription plan — in February to fanfare that ranged from “maybe this will work” to “no way this saves the publishing industry.”The Internet giant will not be dissuaded, as executives vowed to redouble their efforts work with publishers to help them protect and sell their content.



Google partnered with newspaper companies including Media General and Rust Communications and plans to have One Pass installed when the former company’s Richmond Times Dispatch goes behind a paywall later in 2011.

While Apple’s subscription service takes up to 30 per cent of revenue, One Pass only charges 10 per cent.

The system is also more open than the one created by Steve Jobs‘ company. Back in February, Google’s then-CEO Eric Schmidt took a thinly veiled shot at Apple.

“The publisher is the merchant of record,” he said. “We don’t prevent you from knowing, if you’re a publisher, who your customers are, like some other people.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.