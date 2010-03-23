The Most Damning Information Google Dug Up On Viacom

Photo: Associated Press

Viacom’s $1 billion lawsuit accuses YouTube execs of building the site on the back of illegal content.But Google — YouTube’s owner since 2006 — says it has plenty of evidence to show that some of that “illegal content” was uploaded by Viacom itself. Google also says it has proof Viacom wanted to buy YouTube.



See the evidence →

