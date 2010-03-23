The Most Damning Information Google Dug Up On Viacom

Photo: Associated Press
Viacom’s $1 billion lawsuit accuses YouTube execs of building the site on the back of illegal content.But Google — YouTube’s owner since 2006 — says it has plenty of evidence to show that some of that “illegal content” was uploaded by Viacom itself. Google also says it has proof Viacom wanted to buy YouTube.
These Google case docs argue that Viacom repeatedly put its own copyrighted content on YouTube because it likes the site
The Google docs argue, 'if Viacom doesn't know what approved clips are on YouTube, then how can Google?'
MTV execs freaking out because they are turning into a slow moving corporation and they can't just buy up companies.
Here's an email from a Viacom exec thought it was important for ratings to keep The Colbert Report and The Daily Show on YouTube
