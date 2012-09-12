GOOGLE: We Didn't Know You Could Patent Round Corners

Google appears to have been blindsided by the fact that Apple won its lawsuit against Samsung.



In an interview with Bloomberg TV, David Lawee, VP of corporate development, says, “We didn’t believe rounded corners were patentable.”

He’s taking a small swipe at Apple, but he’s also talking about Google’s failings. He says Google wasn’t aggressive enough in patenting its intellectual property.

Here’s the short clip:

