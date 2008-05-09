Google on Brain Drain: Not Just Blockheads Left Around Here

After losing yet another senior executive to Facebook, Google (GOOG) is again trying to stem concerns that all its smart employees have left.



Responding to the departure of Elliot Schrage, who followed Sheryl Sandberg, Ben Ling, Ethan Beard, Gideon Yu, and executive chef Joseph Desimone to the Valley’s next great money machine, Google spokesman Matt Furman said:

“We have a deep management pool at Google.”

Furman also added that Google gets 1,300 resumes every day.

(BBC via SearchEngineWatch)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.