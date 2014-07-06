Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin: We Will Make Machines That 'Can Reason, Think, And Do Things Better Than We Can'

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin sat for an interview with venture capitalist Vinod Khosla.

During the interview, Brin was asked about machine learning and artificial intelligence. He says that so far, we haven’t come close to replicating human intelligence. However, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before that changes:

In the machine learning realm, we have several kinds of efforts going on. There’s, for example, the brain project, which is really machine learning focused. It takes input, such as vision. In fact, we’ve been using it for the self-driving cars. It’s been helpful there. It’s been helpful for a number of Google services. And then, there’s more general intelligence, like the DeepMind acquisition that – in theory – we hope will one day be fully reasoning AI. Obviously, computer scientists have been promising that for decades and not at all delivered. So I think it would be foolish of us to make prognoses about that. But we do have lots of proof points that one can create intelligent things in the world because– all of us around. Therefore, you should presume that someday, we will be able to make machines that can reason, think and do things better than we can.

You can watch the interview here. The stuff about artificial intelligence starts at 12:02:

