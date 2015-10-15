Google's 'business founder' is going to try to save Twitter

Lisa Eadicicco

Twitter just named Omid Kordestani as its executive chairman, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Wednesday. 

Kordestani was Google’s chief business officer who recently stepped down to become an adviser at Alphabet and Google. Now, Kordestani “is no longer affiliated with Google,” according to CNBC.

He was also one of Google’s earliest employees, joining the company in 1999 as its “business founder” just one year after Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded it. He essentially built Google’s business operations from scratch.

Based on Dorsey’s tweets, it sounds like Kordestani will “coach” him and the rest of the company’s leadership. 

 

 

Three of the 11 tweets Kordestani has ever written discussed the news and how excited he is to work at Twitter alongside Dorsey and the company’s leadership.

 

 

The announcement comes after Twitter revealed that it would layoff 336 employees, or roughly 8% of the company.

“We are moving forward with a restructuring of our workforce so we can put our company on a stronger path to grow,” Dorsey wrote in a letter to staff.

 This marks the second significant change to come to Twitter this week, and it’s only Dorsey’s second week as the official permanent CEO of the company. 

