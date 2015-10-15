Google's 'business founder' is going to try to save Twitter

Twitter just named Omid Kordestani as its executive chairman, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Wednesday.

Kordestani was Google’s chief business officer who recently stepped down to become an adviser at Alphabet and Google. Now, Kordestani “is no longer affiliated with Google,” according to CNBC.

He was also one of Google’s earliest employees, joining the company in 1999 as its “business founder” just one year after Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded it. He essentially built Google’s business operations from scratch.

Based on Dorsey’s tweets, it sounds like Kordestani will “coach” him and the rest of the company’s leadership.

????⚡️ Today we’re appointing @OmidKordestani to the Twitter Board of Directors to serve as our Executive Chairman!

— Jack (@jack) October 14, 2015

Omid is a proven & experienced leader, who will directly help & coach me and our leadership, and help us recruit the best folks to Twitter.

— Jack (@jack) October 14, 2015

A great chairperson is the first step towards continuing to make our Board one of the best in the world, and purpose-built to serve Twitter.

— Jack (@jack) October 14, 2015

Three of the 11 tweets Kordestani has ever written discussed the news and how excited he is to work at Twitter alongside Dorsey and the company’s leadership.

Excited to work with @jack, the Twitter Board, @adambain, @anthonynoto and the rest of the team to grow @twitter‘s impact and business.

— Omid Kordestani (@omidkordestani) October 14, 2015

It’s rare you get to be at a company with an amazing business that’s also transforming the world.

— Omid Kordestani (@omidkordestani) October 14, 2015

I’ve had good fortune to be at three: Netscape, @google, and now @twitter.

— Omid Kordestani (@omidkordestani) October 14, 2015

The announcement comes after Twitter revealed that it would layoff 336 employees, or roughly 8% of the company.

“We are moving forward with a restructuring of our workforce so we can put our company on a stronger path to grow,” Dorsey wrote in a letter to staff.

This marks the second significant change to come to Twitter this week, and it’s only Dorsey’s second week as the official permanent CEO of the company.

NOW WATCH: Clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.