Google: It's OK To Be Evil Sometimes

Henry Blodget

Is Google done with its famous motto, “Don’t be evil?” TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington cites remarks by Google star Marissa Mayer that suggest that even Google is getting sick of this albatross:

Google’s

said “It really wasn’t like an elected, ordained motto” during an interview in Australia, adding “I think that ‘Don’t Be Evil’ is a very easy thing to point at when you see Google doing something that you personally don’t like; it’s a very easy thing to point out so it does get targeted a lot.”

