Google Officially Releases Earnings, Complete With Larry Page's Quote!

Photo: AP

As you may have heard, Google’s earnings were prematurely released this afternoon.One thing that was missing from that premature earnings release was a statement from CEO Larry Page.



The release just said, “PENDING LARRY QUOTE.”

Well, that quote is no longer pending! Google has released its official earnings.

Without further ado, here is the quote that had been pending for a the past few hours:

“We had a strong quarter. Revenue was up 45 per cent year-on-year, and, at just fourteen years old, we cleared our first $14 billion revenue quarter,” said Larry Page, CEO of Google. “I am also really excited about the progress we’re making creating a beautifully simple, intuitive Google experience across all devices.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.