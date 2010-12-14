Google Offers To Help Your Parents Use Their Computer

Google has a condescending new Web site that lets users create a canned e-mail message for their parents with links to 30 instructional videos on how to perform simple computing tasks like copying and pasting, sharing photos, and changing the clock.



The videos are not bad: they’re all under one minute long, and they’re not too shameless about plugging Google products–the video on how to create a blog mentions WordPress alongside Blogger, and the video on browser updates includes a demonstration of Firefox as well as Chrome. Other videos, like changing the wallpaper on the PC, don’t have any Google links at all.

Unfortunately, the site asks you to send the links within a email that explains how “shocked” or “impressed” you are that your parents are using their computer. A word to the wise: even if your parents seem like total idiots when it comes to the computer, nobody wants to be treated like an idiot–it’s probably better to create a personal email message and embed the links yourself.

