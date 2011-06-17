Here's Google's Secret Plan To Kill Groupon In New York And San Francisco

Google recently launched its Groupon-killer, Google Offers, in Portland, Oregon.



We don’t yet know how that launch went.

But Google is now planning to launch Offers in New York and San Francisco. And someone was kind enough to send us the briefing flyer that Google is sending to merchants in these markets to butter them up.

The flyer includes everything that Google is going to do on launch day and the day after launch day to make its first deals in these markets a success.

Specifically, Google is going to “stage events” on behalf of merchants.

It will park a truck in key locations advertising the merchants’ deals

It will provide “samples” from merchants from the truck

The day after the deal is offered–“redemption day”–Google will send Googlers (presumably hired guns) to the merchant’s location to pass out Google-branded stuff and give away gifts that will “surprise and delight” the merchant’s customers.

We don’t have a specific date for the launches yet, but the word on the street is that they will be sometime in July.

Here are some snapshots of the flyer:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.