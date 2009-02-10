Google Offers Free iPhone Calendar, Contact Syncing (GOOG, AAPL)

Why pay for Apple’s (AAPL) MobileMe when Google Sync is free? Google is now offering a simple calendar and contact syncing service for the iPhone and iPod touch, as well as phones running Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Mobile. Google explains:



For iPhone and Windows Mobile devices, Google Sync allows you to get your Gmail Contacts and Google Calendar events to your phone. Once you set up Sync on your phone, it will automatically begin synchronizing your address book and calendar in the background, over-the-air, so you can attend to other tasks. Sync uses push technology so any changes or additions to your calendar or contacts are reflected on your device in minutes. The connection is always on so you don’t have to manually sync your phone after Sync has been set up. This means that when your colleague changes the time of the TPS report cover sheets meeting, you’ll know about it right away.

Google Sync does not include real-time, “push” email, so it’s not a complete replacement for MobileMe or Microsoft Exchange for business users. But it’s a decent start — and something we’ll consider using for our own calendars.

Meanwhile, it’s another way for Google to get all of your contacts for stuff like its Latitude location-based social networking service.

