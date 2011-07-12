Google's Answer To Groupon Is Now In New York And San Francisco

Google Offers, the local daily deals service, launched in New York and San Francisco today.



Offers works a lot like Groupon: You receive an e-mail with the day’s offers and can purchase them from your phone or computer.

Everything syncs with your Google account, and there will be a new version of the Google Shopper app hitting the Android Market later today. You can use the app to redeem offers from the merchant.

Eventually, Offers will tie in with Google Wallet, letting you pay and redeem offers with your phone at checkout.

