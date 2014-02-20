Google Offered To Buy WhatsApp For $US10 Billion Before Facebook Swooped In With More Money

Caroline Moss
Yesterday Facebook announced that they were buying messaging service WhatsApp for a hefty $US19 billion.

But they weren’t the only tech giant who wanted to buy in.

Dan Primack has a round-up of the numbers that weren’t in the press release Facebook (FB) issued announcing it will acquire messaging service WhatsApp, but according to his Fortune colleague Jessi Hempel, he missed one.

$10 billion dollars.

Hempel writes,

Two separate sources have told me that’s how much Google (GOOG) offered to purchase WhatsApp. The bid did not come with promise of a board seat, unlike the Facebook agreement.

Google declined to comment, during a conversation with a Fortune colleague.

