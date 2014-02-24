Google Has A Brilliant But Simple Cure For Unwanted Inbox Clutter

Google is rolling out a simple new solution for people who feel like they’re drowning in cluttered inboxes packed with promotional emails they don’t care about.

From now on, an obvious and clearly marked “unsubscribe” link will appear at the top of the header field in marketers’ emails, instead of in tiny print at the bottom, where they’re usually hidden, PCWorld reports. You’ll be able to unsubscribe without hunting through the whole email and without having to leave Gmail to redirect to a company’s page.



Marketers may moan about this new change because it will make it so much easier for people to block their messages, but Google says that it’s actually adding this new link to help businesses.

When “unsubscribe” links are hidden at the bottom of emails in super-tiny text, some frustrated users decide to mark the messages as spam, even if they had originally signed up for the promotions on purpose. When Google sees enough people reporting a sender’s messages, that sender gets classified as a spammer, which can cause delivery problems for all the company’s emails down the line.

Ultimately, Google says that it’s introducing this new feature to empower users to control what they want to receive.

