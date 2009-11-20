Google New York's Trendy neighbourhood

We already gave you a look inside Google New York’s offices, but what about the outside?
As part of our “Google New York” week, TBI set out to see what it’s like to work in this trendy neighbourhood.
Situated in between Chelsea and the Meatpacking District, Google New York offers plenty of cool things to do right outside the office.
We scoped out a few hot spots where Googlers can eat, drink, or just hang out when they’re not — you know — Googling.
Haven't switched over to Android yet? fulfil all your Apple needs at the newly-opened Meatpacking store
Chelsea Market is a Google gourmand's dream - a winding maze of boutique markets and the mini-outposts of some of NYC's best restaurants
Pulled an all-nighter engineering? Ninth Street Espresso, often touted as the best coffee in New York, is just a few blocks away.
Pastis, a Meatpacking District mainstay, is open late-night for good eats when Googlers have to work 'round the clock
The luxurious Hotel Gansevoort has a sweet glass-encased rooftop lounge, perfect for post-Google drinks
Googlers can catch a show at Highline Ballroom, a cool new space known for booking an eclectic range of acts, from Lou Reed to Mos Def
The members-only SoHo House has the best roofdeck pool in New York - if you can wrangle your way in. Maybe promise the bouncer a Google Wave account?
Googlers can have a picnic just outside their offices at Highline Park, an elevated railroad track recently transformed into a grassy oasis above the city.
Stay at the swanky Standard Hotel while you're visiting Google NY... just watch out for the notorious exhibitionists in their floor-to-ceiling windows
Where can Googlers go to bowl, ice skate, and practice their golf swings? At nearby Chelsea Piers, overlooking the Hudson
On Monday nights, Googlers can head over to Frying Pan - a restored boat, floating restaurant, and outdoor bar, all in one - for big-screen football and bonfire-roasted s'mores
