Google New York's Alumni: Where Are They Now?

A number of brilliant minds have come through Google New York’s doors, and a number of brilliant minds have left.
From Tim Armstrong, now in charge of AOL, to Kevin Scott of AdMob, Google’s Chelsea office has graduated a solid roster of alumni.
Yesteday, we showed you “who’s who” at the offices. Now we’re showing you the most impressive ex-employees from the office.
What he did: Google's head of US sales.
What he does: Tim left Google for AOL in March of this year. He's currently overseeing AOL's transition away from Time Warner. Based on our analysis, he's got his work cut out for him.
He's been bringing a few Google employees with him, such as Allison Tepley. We hear many AOL resumes are winding their way from Google's Chelsea offices up to AOL.
What he did: He founded and led the search engineering group in Google's New York office. He left in 2007.
What he does: He's the VP of engineering at AdMob...which means he's back at Google, now that Google has acquired AdMob for $750 million.
What he did: He was in charge of ad sales strategy at Google. He left in 2007.
What he does: He's now the CEO of Associated Content. Before that he was CMO at CBS Interactive.
What they did: Jason Liebman (pictured) was a director at Google, and Daniel Blackman was a strategic partner.
What they do: Liebman is the CEO and Blackman is the COO of Howcast, a 'how-to' network of videos, recently featured on ABC News. They said they expect to be profitable next year selling targeted ads and product placements.
What he did: Joined Google in 2006, serving as director of print ads, director of media platforms and director of the DoubleClick integration. He evenutally established a search and analytics team that mined Google data for advertisers.
What he's doing: He took that interest to New York based Media6Degrees, where he's the CEO. Media6Degrees takes social data from the web to create custom audiences.
What he did: He worked in Google's local markets program, and left this year.
What he does: He's an executive in residence at Polaris Ventures, where he'll be doing a 'mix of sourcing investments, working with portfolio companies, and hacking, too.'
What he did: He was president of display advertising at Google. He joined the company when Google acquired DoubleClick, which he ran.
What he does: For now, he's living the good life, looking for his next job.
- Dominic Preuss: Went to Meetup then FiLife
- David Hirsch: Left to go to a VC
- Dolapo Falola: Left to go to Brizzly
